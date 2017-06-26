We’re all probably expecting Samsung to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 later this year – that’s not big news. But this new leak being quoted by Venture Beat says that Samsung’s new flagship phablet – which will be designed just a little bit bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S8+ – says several interesting things about the upcoming device, not least that it will be launched by the second half of September.

Venture Beat says that this source is “an individual briefed on Samsung’s plans”, and they feel sure enough of the leak that they quoted him on the major specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8. For the first time, Samsung will be banking on more than just a bigger screen – there will be enough features in the phablet to turn your heads a couple of times over. First is that this device will be the first Samsung phone to feature dual cameras – both 12MP sensors.

As for other specs, the Note 8 will purportedly use either the Exynos 8895 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, same as with the Galaxy S8 line. There will reportedly be 6GB RAM for the Note 8, and if true, will be only the second Samsung device to break the 4GB threshold.

The company is reportedly staying conservative with the battery – a 3,300mAh battery, which is nothing to write home about. This is probably because of last year’s Note 7 fiasco, and we really can’t blame them for that.

Lastly, the Note 8 will reportedly be Samsung’s most expensive phone to date, as they are planning to sell it at EUR1000 or over USD$900. With the usual S-Pen and all its added features, Samsung is pretty confident that they will still have a market even at this very expensive price point.

SOURCE: Venture Beat