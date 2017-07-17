We’re anticipating for Samsung to announce the Galaxy Note 8 as promised and we’re almost certain that it will be revealed in August. This is according to the South Korean tech giant’s CEO Gao Dongzhen who said the phablet will be unveiled next month in New York. There is no exact date provided yet but the August 23 announcement seems plausible.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch in South Korea, UK, and the UK first while the second rollout will be in other global markets starting with India in the month of October.

So far, here are the specs and features that Note 8 will have: 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Snapdragon 835 processor (US) or Exynos 8895 (global), 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB onboard storage, 12MP dual-camera setup, and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge support. There’s also the rear fingerprint sensor instead of an onscreen one to avoid display issues.

We’ve seen a number of leaks this phablet already including the early image renders and 360-degree video, specs, and the idea that it will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat at launch. Earlier, we also saw a 3D-printed model of the phone once called as ‘Great‘. Let’s wait and see if the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced in August.

