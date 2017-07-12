Much has been said about the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. Honestly, we’re more excited to know how the Note 8 will be better than the Note 7 which suffered a bad fate last year. We heard that the phone will be unveiled in New York on August 26. Now we’ve got word that the South Korean tech giant will introduce the new Note on the 23rd instead. This information is according to The Bell which has been reporting a number of Samsung-related news.

The Galaxy Note 8 is definitely coming as also confirmed by a company executive who said the phablet will be announced at a special event in New York. There’s no mention though if it will be on August 23 or 26 as rumored earlier. This August announcement is earlier than the IFA event and we have a feeling that Samsung wants to take advantage of the time and go first before Apple announces the new iPhone. If the August announcement will push through, then the South Korean tech giant will release the phone the following September.

The Note 8 is expected to be released with a new style S-Pen, as well as, the Bixby. The latter is Samsung’s very own artificial intelligence assistant, which interestingly is experiencing some issues. So far, we know the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will run on the latest Snapdragon processor, will not have an on-screen fingerprint scanner, will have Infinity Display and will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The phone may also have a dual cam design and a rear fingerprint sensor.

VIA: The Investor