When Samsung launched its new flagship devices, all eyes were on them after the fiasco of the Galaxy Note 7 from the previous year. Reviews and sales have mostly been positive and so the public’s attention will now turn to the even bigger test for the Korean OEM: the launch of their new Note device. Now reports coming out of Korean media is that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launching this August 26 in New York. If this is true, it looks like August is going to be a bit busy for tech news and consumers.

Several media outlets in South Korea released news claiming that “Samsung’s Next Big Thing” will be officially launched in the 3rd or 4th week of August, with some stating the date August 26. And just like the ill-fated Note 7, it will also supposedly be launching in New York. There have been some rumors about the phablet floating around, like it having a dual camera design, Infinity Display, and Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

The Galaxy Note 8 was supposedly launching in September, in time for IFA 2017 in Berlin. But insiders are saying that because of the imminent arrival of the iPhone 8 in that same month, they have decided to release the phablet a month earlier. The LG V30 will supposedly be launched also in that same time period.

But before all that, the Samsung Galaxy Note FE, or basically the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 (hopefully with no exploding batteries in tow) will be launching in July. For now, it will only be available in South Korea and no news yet if they will be distributing it to other markets as well, or if people will even buy it.

SOURCE: Osen