In less than 24 hours, we’re expecting to see and get a hold of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The new phablet from the South Korean tech giant will be announced during the Unpacked event scheduled for August 9. The company’s latest premium flagship is said to be an amped up version of the Galaxy S9 but is also a glimpse of the future Galaxy S10 sans the Fingerprint On Display technology. This one still doesn’t have an under-display fingerprint sensor but it will be ready with upgraded features like the new and improved S-Pen.

The device has been a favorite topic the past few months and we’re curious to know how it will be different from the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Well, there’s the addition of a special stylus but we’re hoping this will be faster and better especially with the presence of Bixby 2.0.

New details are being leaked and we have a feeling more will be shared until the last hour before the Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retail box has been spotted in Russia. No pricing info was revealed but we heard prices will still be reasonable. A Galaxy Note 9 intro video was also leaked and that one confirmed a 512GB version.

Some of you may have probably decided to sign-up and reserve for one even before the official launch but we know you won’t be underwhelmed. At this point, we’ve sighted official and unofficial Galaxy Note 9 accessories, the improved bezels, horizontal rear cameras, and a cooler form with the copper tubing.

The Android phone will work with an S-Pen and wireless charger. Examples of S-Pen and phone cases and screen protectors were also leaked. There’s also that idea the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will work with a dock-less DeX. For the avid gamers, the popular game Fortnite will be exclusive first on the Note 9.

First Galaxy Note 9 teasers presented a longer-lasting battery with more space for storage. True enough, launch is earlier but we can’t say if it’s due to low Galaxy S9 sales.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Specs

Specs and features we know so far: 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, QHD+ resolution, 18:9 ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 processor, 64/128/256/512GB onboard storage, dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, rear fingerprint sensor, ISOCELL Plus camera sensor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery. The phone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS but we know it will be updated to Android 9 Pie once available.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Colors

The yet-to-be-unveiled Galaxy Note 9 color options will be Black, Brown, Coral Blue, Deep Sea Blue, Gray, and Lilac Purple. The S-Pen will also be ready in different colors: Black, Brown, Yellow, and Pink. Rumor has it the S Pen will have a battery and offer Bluetooth support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Prices

The 128GB Galaxy Note 9 is believed to cost some 13,500,000 Indonesian Rupiahs or $935 in the US. The 512GB variant will cost 17,500,000 Indonesian Rupiahs which is around $1,210 according to an earlier report. The latest information we got was from Roland Quandt (@rquandt) who shared over on Twitter the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB unlocked price in the UK will be 899GBP while the 512GB unlocked will cost 1099 GBP. Those prices convert to about $1,163 and $1,423 in the United States. Earliest availability of the phone is August 24.

VIA: WinFuture