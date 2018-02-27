It’s no secret that Samsung has been working on the new Bixby version. The first one isn’t exactly a success but the South Korean tech giant isn’t giving up yet. The smart and voice assistant industry is still small but it’s filled mostly with the Google Assistant and Alexa while Siri is exclusively for iOS and Mac. Meanwhile, Bixby is mainly for Samsung devices but there is a possibility the company may integrate the feature with other OEMs, products, and services.

Major improvements are on the way as Samsung started working on Bixby 2.0 as early as October. Samsung announced that it’s going to be a smarter assistant. We expect that it will launch globally and be ready for more Galaxy models.

Bixby 2.0 will include a new edition of its AI program on the next-gen premium Galaxy Note 9. Those phablets are said to be equipped with newer technologies, some of which are not available on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ yet. The beta version is now being tested according to Samsung exec Koh Dong-jin who was at an MWC 2018 press conference in Barcelona.

This new version of Bixby is also said to expand on its own ecosystem. Koh was quoted saying, “Considering the current speed (of development), the Bixby 2.0 can be showcased through the Galaxy Note 9. The Bixby 2.0 will allow users to experience a wider scope of voice-assistance features.”

VIA: Yonhap News