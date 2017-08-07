We’re certain that the Galaxy Note 8 will not have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+. We all know that the embedded, on-screen fingerprint sensor technology is not yet ready so we’re not expecting it to be present on the Galaxy Note 8. It won’t be even ready on the next Galaxy S9 that will roll out in 2018. Honestly, we’re not expecting it to be out anytime soon so for the flagship phone next year, expect the same fingerprint sensor to be available on the rear as usual, at least, on the Galaxy S9.

As for the Galaxy Note 9, the South Korean tech giant may be able to have the technology ready. We won’t be surprised that an under-display fingerprint sensor might be available on the Note 9. Samsung still has more time to work on the feature and may be ready by then. From today until the second half of 2018, that’s enough time for the company to finalize research, development, and even testing.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S9 will have to settle on the rear fingerprint sensor but will have the new dual camera setup plus an improved iris recognition. At this point and until the release of the next-gen Galaxy S premium flagship, Samsung doesn’t see the need to bring the under-display sensor while technology isn’t perfect yet.

Samsung is believed to be using technology from Egis now instead of Synaptics as the original plan. We don’t know the reason but we’re guessing it’s because of the delay. These ideas are from KDI. We agree on most points but as with any other speculations, let’s just wait and see.

VIA: 9TO5Google