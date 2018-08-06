Fortnite is coming forth. Later this week, we’re expecting to finally play the game as soon as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is out. You see, the new phablet from the South Korean tech giant will receive first Fortnite for Android exclusively before other smartphones are able to download the game from the Play Store. Apple iOS gamers have been enjoying the game for quite some time now but for the rest of the Android community, we have to wait a bit.

We’ve been anticipating for this one but rumor has it the game might not be through Play Store. It’s launching soon alright, exclusively on the Galaxy Note 9. Some people were gullible enough to believe clickbait videos that said Fortnite is ready on Android. It’s not.

There are too many fakes these days. Even Fortnite is being faked and we’re not delighted that many people are being duped. You think in this day and age, it would be easy to identify what’s real and fake. Well, sorry to say, but some people couldn’t tell.

A number of hackers and devious developers are taking advantage of the Fortnite hype by coming up with fake versions. This isn’t exactly new since fake games are also found on iOS.

To confirm, Epic Games already announced the game will be released through an official website and not via the Play Store nor thru Google. Epic will release the game through a website. It sounds simple but to be sure, you may want to take note of some tips. Don’t just download the app from the first website you see. Check the authenticity of the site.

Doing a simple Google search may direct you to several websites “containing” the game. You may see links and related images but don’t trust the source. Do not download anything yet. Don’t just click on that download button. Don’t be deceived when you are directed to a fake site or app store that says Fortnite is available to download. More of than not, it is fake.

Epic Games has already released an official statement re the subject:

“First, Epic wants to have a direct relationship with our customers on all platforms where that’s possible. The great thing about the Internet and the digital revolution is that this is possible, now that physical storefronts and middlemen distributors are no longer required.

Second, we’re motivated by economic efficiency. The 30% store tax is a high cost in a world where game developers’ 70% must cover all the cost of developing, operating, and supporting their games. There’s a rationale for this on console where there’s enormous investment in hardware, often sold below cost, and marketing campaigns in broad partnership with publishers.

But on open platforms, 30% is disproportionate to the cost of the services these stores perform, such as payment processing, download bandwidth, and customer service. We’re intimately familiar with these costs from our experience operating Fortnite as a direct-to-customer service on PC and Mac.” – Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney

The only official and legit website is www.epicgames.com — EPIC GAMES DOT COM. It’s the only webpage where you can download the game. Go to the URL and then click the ‘Get Started’ link as soon as you see it. Select ’email with link’ or click on a download button.

Epic Games already said there will be no beta version of the game. The Note 9 will release the game exclusively but we recently heard information Galaxy Tab S4 may also receive the Fortnite mobile on Android exclusively.

VIA: SlashGear