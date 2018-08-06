New York may be preparing for the August 9 Unpacked event but Russia already has it. Although not yet officially out in the country, the phone has been sighted–well, at least, just the box. A certain Dmitriy Ryabinin (@dryab) posted a photo of the box of a Galaxy Note 9. It appears to be still sealed so we’re not expecting an image of the actual device. Not today. Maybe tomorrow? We have a feeling someone will leak the phone anytime soon.

After almost a year of anticipating, we’re down to three days to actually getting a hold of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. We’ve seen that leaked Galaxy Note 9 intro video that confirmed the 512GB variant. The retail box of the handset is real. We don’t doubt its authenticity. We just know it’s arriving really soon.

The leaked image was actually from a retailer. Note 9 units are ready to be displayed on the shelves as soon as the official announcement is over later this week but market release will happen in about a couple of weeks later.

Interestingly, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo was leaked recently, also coming from Russia. People are saying it’s already being sold.

Galaxy Note 9 Specs

We’ve filled several pages of Galaxy Note 9 information but the retail box reveals new things. As listed on the box, the smartphone comes equipped with a 6.4-inch QHD+ sAMOLED screen, 8MP front-facing camera, 12MP (f/1.5 – f/2.4) and 12MP (f/2.4) rear dual camera system, 128GB onboard storage, AKG-tuned stereo speakers, 4000mAh battery, iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, S Pen compatibility, and IP68 water- and dust- protection. Wireless charging and Samsung Pay appear to be supported as expected.

On Thursday, we’ll finally confirm a number of other things including the subject pricing might still be reasonable, how it fits those Note 9 accessories, horizontal rear cameras, improved bezels, copper tubing, dockless-DeX compatibility, Fortnite exclusive, ISOCELL Plus camera sensor, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 chipset, and of course, the rear fingerprint sensor. Bixby 2.0 is also included.

Much has been said about the Galaxy Note 9 but we’re also looking forward to the new and improved S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. We know for sure the phablet will not implement the under-display fingerprint tech as the Galaxy S10 will use the Fingerprint On Display technology.

Galaxy Note 9 Pre-Order

If as early as now you know you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, here’s how to sign-up and reserve for one. It will still not have that new form factor but it will still look similarly close to the Galaxy Note 8.

Galaxy Note 9 colors

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be available in Black, Brown, Coral Blue, Gray, and Lilac Purple. Based on some teasers, the Note 9 will definitely be more spacious and will come with a longer-lasting battery. The S Pen will also arrive in different colors.

VIA: SAMMOBILE