Thank God Samsung decided to forego lambasting Apple in its latest teaser ads for the Galaxy Note 9. After suffering through their Ingenius series that didn’t really do anything for us to fall in love with the Galaxy S9, we finally have our first official hints as to what to expect from the upcoming phablet. The Unpacked event will be on August 9 so we only have a couple more weeks to wait for our first look at the actual new addition to the flagship series.

For now, we’ll have to do with these three new teasers. All of the videos follow a similar pattern of a user experiencing three of the most common problems that we encounter when using most smartphones: running out of battery, running out of storage space, and phone running too slow. The videos show all of the things that we do to solve the problem, like closing apps, deleting things, turning off updates and background usage – all to make our phones function as they should.

But the videos don’t show any solution at the end just yet and we’re left to conclude that the Galaxy Note 9 will be the solution to these problems. They also use the tagline “A lot can change in a day” which we’re not sure yet what it exactly means. Based on these three teasers, we can assume that the Galaxy Note 9 will bring us better battery, more storage space, and a faster processor.

One of the most consistent rumors about the phablet is that it will come with a 4,000 mAh battery which is a significant improvement over the 3,300 mAh of the previous Note iteration. It will also supposedly come with a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM which should answer the speed issues shown on the video. Previous leaks also say that it will have a 64GB internal storage and maybe even a 512GB one. They probably won’t go as far as the latter, but we may see a 256GB one.

We have a couple more weeks to speculate and to choose to believe our most reliable leakers. We’ve seen what are supposedly leaked images showing a Lilac Purple and a Coral Blue variant, which isn’t really surprising since we’ve seen past Samsung Galaxy devices in those colors. Prices are estimated at $1,000 to $1,300 to $1,500 so hopefully the new features, which includes an improved S-Pen, will be worth it. All will be revealed at the Unpacked event happening on August 9 in New York City.