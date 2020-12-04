In a few weeks time, the crazy 2020 is ending. That means a new year and new hope for us. While we want to leave plenty of bad stuff behind, we also look forward to a lot of great things. No, we won’t list down here our resolutions and expectations just yet. We’ll try to list down first the gadgets we anticipate will make a difference in the way we live our lives in the year 2021. First on our list is the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The phone series will come in three variants: the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. We always say it’s never too early for leaks, rumors, and speculations. Indeed, it’s not too early when the subject is the premium flagship series from the top mobile OEM.

The Samsung Galaxy Note product line may no longer be introduced but we know the Galaxy S line will remain. Earlier in May, Samsung Galaxy S21 camera specs were leaked. Included is a 150MP lens but it could also be a 108MP ISOCELL image sensor. The Galaxy S21 may also use Seamless Display tech but may not implement the under-display camera yet.

Early image renders surfaced, showing a flatter screen and rear. Some Samsung Galaxy S21 series display details were leaked. The series is also said to launch with Exynos 2100 SoC in South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 phone series may arrive earlier than usual with the Unpacked event happening in January 2021. Series launch, pre-order, and release dates have been leaked as well. The upcoming Galaxy S21 may not have earphones but may come with earbuds.

Another set of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus image renders surfaced with flatter display and rear so it looks like the series will definitely feature a flatter design. We can expect the batteries of the phones may be upgraded in capacity.

As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it may come with S Pen support before the Galaxy Note 21. Interestingly, it may not come with Bluetooth.The Ultra variant could feature a 5000mAh battery.

More Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features and specs were leaked on the web like a new HM3 sensor and 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate. Its camera system will be updated. A Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra protective phone case was leaked this early so we have an idea about the phone’s design.