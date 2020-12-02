The fate of the Samsung Galaxy Note line has been hanging but looks like it will finally end. The South Korean tech giant is now believed to be discontinuing the Galaxy Note series which means the Galaxy Note 20 is the last of its kind. This may be part of Samsung’s marketing strategy as it keeps its top ranking in the business amidst the pandemic. It hasn’t been easy for Samsung or any company so it’s wise that brands rethink their businesses. In the second quarter of this year, Samsung was overtaken by Huawei for a while in the global mobile market. While Huawei’s future is also unsure, Samsung should not just relax.

Samsung has a number of premium flagships to offer next year. There is the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As for the Galaxy Note 21, it may no longer be released. There are many clues about the smartphone NOT in the works. Last weekend, we noted it still is a go even if the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with S Pen support.

The idea of a Galaxy S premium flagship phone will come with an S Pen makes sense. If S Pen support is already part of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, then the Galaxy Note 21 is no longer needed. Samsung could just focus on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with S Pen support but the stylus may be sold separately. Samsung has not made any confirmation, official statement, or even just a clue.

We believe demand for premium mobile devices has gone down especially this year. Consumers are turning to more affordable OEMs so Samsung needs to rethink its strategies to survive.

With the Galaxy Note series being gone, then maybe, the foldable phone category will grow bigger. We can also assume prices may go even lower even if specs are better. A $799 Galaxy S is more affordable compared to a high-end $999 Galaxy S.