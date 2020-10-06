We always say it is never too late for rumors, speculations, and leaks especially if the subject is a major Samsung Galaxy phone. After the Galaxy Note 20, the next flagship from the tech giant will be the Galaxy S21 series. It is expected to be introduced in the first quarter of the year. We have already mentioned the phone here as early as May, saying specs have been leaked with a 150MP camera lens included. Samsung is also believed to be considering cheaper Chinese OLED display for the device.

The Galaxy S21 may use Seamless Display technology. The Ultra variant will still use 108MP and next-gen ISOCELL sensor and a 5000mAh battery. It is rumored to come with S Pen support and batteries may be upgraded in capacity.

Now we have got information that Samsung is discontinuing its plan to use an under-display camera. The UDC may not be used on the Galaxy S21 phone series as Samsung will be postponing it. The reason is the low production yield rate. There is no official announcement yet so we’ll take this with a pinch of salt.

The UDC tech may be ready by the second half of the year and may be applied to the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3. With the technology, the selfie camera will remain hidden, resulting in an almost bezel-less display because there is no need for a punch-hole nor a notch.

The UDC is made possible by Samsung Display’s laser equipment called ‘hole in active area’ (HIAA). It uses the HIAA 2 that punches many micro holes. The new camera module tech will be specifically developed for UDC.

Samsung already has the HIAA 2 equipment so it will likely be used more frequently or the UDC tech will be commercialized soon. Furthermore, the selfie camera will still have to use software to restore the colors to normal because there will be some color distortion. Let’s wait and see.