Oh yes. It is never too early for rumors, leaks, and speculations especially if the subject is a premium flagship series for the top mobile OEM. Samsung is working on the next major offering that is due next year. Usually, the South Korean tech giant makes an announcement in February in time for the Mobile World Congress but the company is said to release the Galaxy S series earlier than usual. A January Unpacked event may be finalized soon.

Much has been said about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. We saw that Galaxy S21 Ultra protective phone case leaked this early. The Ultra’s supposed S Pen may not have Bluetooth support. The camera system will be updated. Features and specs were leaked on the web. The Ultra variant could also feature a 5000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to use a 108MP next-gen ISOCELL sensor. The Galaxy S21 series launch, pre-order, and release dates have been leaked. The January 2021 launch is most likely to happen. We look forward to confirming everything we heard like the idea of a flatter screen and rear, Exynos 2100 SoC in South Korea, no under-display camera yet, and upgraded batteries.

Our favorite Chinese leakster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared that the “Galaxy S21 Ultra is a small improved version of S20 Ultra. Using HM3 sensor, single pixel is still 0.8um, 108MP, laser focus, no ToF.” Our source has info on the camera system, as well as, the display. He tweeted “S21 U 2K＋120Hz” which means the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 2K display and 120Hz refresh rate.

That’s the latest we learned about the upcoming smartphone. We’re still curious about the possibility it may not have earphones but may come with earbuds. Let’s wait and see which of these features will be introduced.