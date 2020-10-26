Details about the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S21 have started to appear as early as May. Even before the Galaxy Note 20 series was introduced, some mentions about the Galaxy S flagship were made. The phone is said to come with a 150MP lens, a more affordable OLED display, a Seamless Display tech, a next-gen ISOCELL sensor, and possible S Pen support. The batteries may be upgraded in capacity but the phones may not use the under-display camera yet. The series may use Exynos 2100 SoC in South Korea and may arrive earlier than usual.

Last week, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series display details were leaked. Today, we’re showing you some image renders from MySmartPrice. These are exclusive images of the Galaxy S21 Plus. Of course, they are not final yet so take things with a pinch of salt.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra have been shared already but nothing much on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. The RAW CAD renders are here now so we have an idea about the upcoming Plus variant.

The January launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is a possibility so we’ll have to wait for less than three months before we confirm everything we know. It also means more details will be leaked in the coming weeks.

Obviously, the Galaxy S21 Plus’ design will be very similar to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Plus model is said to come with a flat 6.7-inch display screen with a punch-hole cutout (Infinity-O display) for the selfie camera in the middle. Dimensions are 161.5×75.6×7.85mm.

The camera module has been redesigned. There is no bumpy camera system as it blends into the frame of the smartphone. It’s not clear but the build is said to be made of metal.

On the right edge of the device, there is a power button plus a volume rocker. The SIM card tray is on the top edge while the left edge is bare. The mic, speaker grille, and USB Type-C port are placed at the bottom edge.

The Galaxy S21 Plus is said to be wider, thicker, and shorter compared to that Galaxy S20 Plus. You won’t see any curves at all here as the screen is just flat.