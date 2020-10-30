It seems that everyday, new details about the next-gen premium flagship smartphone from Samsung are coming out. More will surface online and from anywhere around the world until the top mobile OEM makes an official announcement. The next big Galaxy Unpacked event may happen a month earlier as we mentioned before. This is possible because there is no longer the burden of organizing a physical event. Yes, we’re only looking forward to a virtual event for next year due to the current pandemic situation.

A few days ago, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features and specs were leaked on the web. Display details were also leaked. The phones may not use the under-display camera yet. We can look forward to the Seamless Display technology.

Three variants may still be introduced by Samsung: the regular Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Ultra will be the most premium model. Our source is saying the camera module will be different. It will show a more different design compared to the past models.

It’s not clear but the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera system may include four or five cameras. There could just be four plus one sensor. The image above is only a render so it’s not final.

Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) shared the information and the image. We believe he knows what he is saying so we’ll see once Samsung is ready to reveal more.