It’s still two more months before the official announcement of the Galaxy S21 series but more information and related images are surfacing on the web. We have a feeling we’ll be discussing the next premium flagship more often in the coming months as its arrival will be earlier than usual. By early we mean in January with market release of the phone the following month. We’ve been learning several details about the Galaxy S series including the idea it may not have earphones but could come with earbuds instead.

The latest we have is from our favorite Chinese leakster (@UniverseIce) who said a protective case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been manufactured. It’s actually very specific for the Ultra variant.

No other information has been provided but a lot has been said about the Galaxy S21 series already. Galaxy S21 series launch, pre-order, and release dates were leaked a couple of days ago. The phones will be unpacked in January 2021. The camera system will be updated with either a 108MP ISOCELL sensor or 150MP lens.

We want to know if Samsung will use a cheaper Chinese OLED display or implement a Seamless Display tech. We can also look forward to S Pen support but sans Bluetooth connectivity.

Batteries may be upgraded in capacity like a 5,000mAh battery on the Ultra variant. We’re also curious about the idea of a flatter screen and rear as per previous image renders.