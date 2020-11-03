The Galaxy S21 series is definitely right on track. With all the details and renders we have already featured here, there is no doubt Samsung is gearing up for the next premium flagship phones that are said to be announced earlier from the usual February reveal. A source shared on Twitter the Galaxy S21 series will be introduced in early 2021. The Galaxy Unpacked event will happen in mid-January with the market release happening in late January to early February.

After the Galaxy Note 20, we anticipated talks about the Galaxy S21 would begin. As early as May, Samsung Galaxy S21 camera specs were leaked. A 150MP lens was included. Samsung was also believed to be considering a cheaper Chinese OLED display for the phone.

The device could possibly use a Seamless Display tech. The Galaxy S21 Ultra variant is also said to use a 108MP next-gen ISOCELL sensor. The Ultra variant has been rumored to come with S Pen support too even before the Galaxy Note 21 but may not have Bluetooth connectivity.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ batteries may be upgraded in capacity with the Ultra having a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 may not use an under-display camera yet but it could run on Exynos 2100 SoC in South Korea.

The earlier arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected. Display details have been leaked. Some image renders that surfaced reveal a flatter display and rear. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features and specs were leaked on the web last week. Definitely, the camera system will be updated.