The year is about to end. A new one is coming but we’d like to look back at the year that was. So much has happened this 2017 in the mobile industry. Most of which are good but there are some unfortunate happenings that made us wonder and scratch our heads. Here are the top 10 tech news and stories we find interesting and intriguing and that we feel have helped shaped the tech industry this year:

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fiasco

The Note 7 fiasco extended until earlier this year. It started when reports of Note 7 batteries exploding began spreading a few days after the smartphone was released on the market. Samsung soon recalled the phone not just once but twice in some countries. Several carriers and airlines even sent out advisories and mandatory warnings about the device at the airports and before flights.

A series of formal investigations was done before 2016 ended and the results came in the following month. The battery was the cause which meant the battery suppliers were at fault. Because of this, Samsung set to improve quality assurance protocols with new safety measures.

Samsung called for Note 7 to be returned and for those taking time to return them, they were warned that battery charge on unsurrendered units would be disabled. Not all hope was lost though as the tech giant decided to sell refurbished Note 7 phones in South Korean and called it as the Galaxy Note 7 FE.

2. Galaxy S8’s iris recognition compromised

Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 and S8s a bit later because of the Note 7 fiasco but with confidence the battery was already okay. No battery explosions were reported but the new facial recognition feature was compromised with a photo. Biometrics was supposed to be reliable but one user managed to unlock an S8 with just a photograph. The technology could be bypassed which we said could be risky.

3. Chinese-made smartphones vulnerable to secret software

Chinese-made phones were found vulnerable due to a secret software that tracked behavior. One of the brands noted to be affected was Blu Products but it quickly sent out a security concern statement and kicked out the Chinese spyware from their phones. A number of groups like Trustlook Mobile Security also started looking into the issue. Unfortunately, the ecret software was found to be still tracking Chinese-made smartphones and so Amazon soon removed BLU phones from the lineup and then back again.

To make mobile more secure than ever, a Mobile Authentication Taskforce was started by major US carriers to join forces and resources to work on a solution that would address common issues encountered like network-based device authentication, geo-location, SIM card recognition.

4. Synaptics launching Clearforce

Samsung partnered with Synaptics to use ClearForce in the Galaxy S7. The ultra-slim area touch fingerprint sensor was also aimed to be an under glass sensor. Everything was happening according to earlier plans but it’s not yet fully ready so the Galaxy S9 won’t have the technology yet—maybe on the Note 9. Synaptics launched a Clear ID FS9500 optical in-display sensor this month which will be ready on a Vivo phone first.

5. Google deleted apps with potential spyware

Android smartphones were in danger as hundreds of apps were discovered to contain spyware. The Android community began facing another mobile security challenge caused by an advertising SDK that was stealing date from mobile users. The kit known as Igexin was believed to be spying on victims through mobile apps that require malicious plugins and so Google decided to remove those ads in question.

6. BlackBerry PRIV phone as Android Security Leader

As early as April, one BlackBerry phone proved to be a leader in mobile security. While a number of devices and platforms were being compromised or attacked, the BlackBerry PRIV was named an Android Security Leader by Google. The Canadian tech giant has proven that regular system updates are possible. BlackBerry is well-versed in safety, security, and privacy and it will continue to aim to always provide the most up-to-date security available.

7. End of My Knox

Samsung’s very own My Knox system is ending very soon. We told you about this change middle of the year and reminded you when the service is exactly ending. It is being replaced by the Secure Folder which is now available on the Galaxy Apps and the Play Store and can be found as a native app on Android Nougat. If you are one of those mobile users affected by this change, back up your My Knox data and set up your Secure Folder.

8. S Suggest domain expired

S Suggest users were placed in danger when Samsung let the S Suggest domain expire. A security researcher managed to take over ssugesst.com. It should be a problem that could be easily fixed but it was found out by the person who took over the site that the S Suggest database could be accessed. There was the possibility of millions of users being hacked or given access to the S Suggest database.

9. Verizon Wireless customer data leaked

The Verizon Wireless customer data were leaked by a third-party. We never learned how many users were exactly affected but some important information were made known to the public. Verizon teamed up with NICE but something unfortunate happened— PIN numbers were not posted but some are said to have been published.

10. Unsuccessful Pokemon GO Fest

The augmented reality game is still the Pokemon adventure to beat. The game reached its first year anniversary with several events lined up for players worldwide. A number of Pokemon GO fans managed to buy tickets for the Pokemon Go Fest. However, it wasn’t exactly a success and we soon heard those attendees filing a class-action lawsuit against Niantic for travel reimbursements and because they weren’t too happy with it. Events were highly anticipated for players worldwide but sadly, Niantic Labs failed to launch the promised events as advertised. Fans from all over the world spent money to go to Chicago for the Pokemon GO Fest only to be disappointed. Some Pokemon GO Safari Zone Events supposed to be held in Europe were also canceled because of what happened earlier…errr, what didn’t happen.