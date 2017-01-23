Samsung has officially announced the Note 7 investigation results. We’ve been thinking the problem really was the battery but the South Korean tech giant replaced the batteries. Overheating was still reported after the change but Samsung appeared to be not convinced then. Third-party organizations and experts have worked together to identify what could be the cause and after over a month, it was finally discovered. The main cause was the battery provided by two different suppliers.

Samsung didn’t exactly name the two in the announcement but we know their names: Samsung SDI and ATL. Samsung was humble enough to accept failure and has apologized to the public. The execs are still thankful for the continued support of the Samsung fans.

As we mentioned yesterday at launch, Samsung will be implementing a “broad range of internal quality and safety processes”. This includes the ‘8-Point Battery Safety Check’, a multi-layer safety measure, plus the new Battery Advisory Group. The latter includes external advisers and academic and research experts.

Listed below are the people responsible for the team of battery innovation:

• Clare Grey, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry, University of Cambridge

• Gerbrand Ceder, Ph.D., Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, UC Berkeley

• Yi Cui, Ph.D., Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Stanford University

• Toru Amazutsumi, Ph.D., CEO, Amaz Techno-consultant

As for the 8-Point Battery Safety Check, this involves more enhanced tests like Disassembling Test, Durability Test, Visual Inspection, Accelerated Usage Test, and, TVOC Test.

The multi-layer safety measures protocol will do its job with strict safety standards. Samsung also takes into consideration the materials, overall design, capabilities, device hardware strength, and improved software algorithms.

