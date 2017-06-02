Samsung’s My Knox is ending. If you are using the security solution, don’t be surprised if you receive an email from Samsung saying that My Knox won’t be found on new models this year. Samsung is now referring users to Secure Folder which you can find on the Galaxy Apps. If you are already on Android Nougat, you may have seen the Secure Folder already.

The Samsung Knox platform is secure but Samsung has decided to retire it and move to the Secure Folder for a more privae space. It is a well-encrypted space on your Galaxy devices where you can place important data and applications you want to protect and keep private and secure.

If you are one of those who will be affected by this change, make sure you back up your My Knox data. Head on to My Knox settings > Backup, and then choose restore. You must have a Samsung account to get this done.

When you’ve already set up a Secure Folder, you may restore the data you backed up. Choose Secure Folder> Backup> Restore. My Knox won’t just be deactivated. You may still use it until the end-of-service date according to Samsung. The South Korean tech giant also warned that the Knox service will no longer be maintained or updated ever.