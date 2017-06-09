We all know about Samsung’s plan to discontinue the Knox service in favor of the newer Secure Folder. This feature was first made available on the latest Galaxy devices but this time, more Galaxy phones can be protected by the app that promises mobile security better than before. The old Samsung Knox security platform is already secure enough but this one offers better and more reliable encryption.

The idea of this Security Folder app is to offer a separate place for the user to serve as a secure and private space. This one adds an additional layer of privacy and security while being more convenient and easier to use.

With Secure Folder, you can save your files and apps by simply clicking on “Move to Secure Folder”. You can take them out or import them with the “Add files” option from inside. With files inside, they can be protected from any attacks. To make the Secure Folder even more secure, you can further use a PIN, biometric lock, pattern, or password to lock it. This means you’re the only one who can access your files, data, apps, and photos.

Secure Folder works on official software developed by Samsung. It runs on the latest Android device and requires a Samsung account to operate. If you own a Galaxy device, take advantage of this one instead of the Knox because the latter will no longer be updated or supported.

Download Secure Folder from the Google Play Store