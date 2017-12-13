Synaptics is a name known for providing reliable human interface solutions. It’s trusted by top OEMs like Samsung and OnePlus and we know more companies will probably come to them once the new Clear ID sensor is made available. Mass production of a new Clear ID FS9500 optical in-display fingerprint sensors is about to start which means mobile device makers can integrate the technology soon into future products.

This particular Clear ID in-display fingerprint sensor is best for infinity displays as it activates only when needed. It’s another biometric alternative and it is said to be faster than 3D facial recognition. It’s also said to be more secure with the SentryPoint technology. On top of it all, it is easy and convenient to use because of the one-step authentication.

The Synaptics Clear ID FS9500 responds well to touch even with cold, dry, or wet fingers. The glass-protected sensor allows mobile users to unlock devices even when it’s seated at an angle. Special features of the sensor include the following: SecureLink, PurePrint anti-spoof technology, and Quantum Matcher for adaptive fingerprint template matching and authentication. The tech is serious about security so you can have peace of mind all the time.

