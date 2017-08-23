A lot of Android phones are in danger as hundreds of apps are found to contain spyware. After that Adups software fiasco, the whole Android community is now facing another problem on mobile security. No thanks to Igexin, this advertising software development kit has started to steal data from the users. This was discovered by the Lookout Security Intelligence team who said Igexin could spy on victims via apps that require plugins. Apparently, these plugins are malicious, allowing the possibility of spying anytime.

There are apps on the Play Store that contain the SDK. Unfortunately, there are more than 100 million downloads already. Authors of this malware have tried to avoid detection by writing apps that seemingly can be trusted. The idea is that malicious code can be downloaded without the knowledge of the users and even the app developers.

Lookout listed the apps that contain the SDK in question: Games for teens, Weather apps, Internet radio, Photo editors, and those educational, health and fitness, travel, emoji, home video camera apps.

The risk may be lessened though since the discovery because Google was informed of the issue. The tech giant quickly deleted the apps that are said to have used Igexin. Some have been removed while some have been updated with newer and hopefully, safer versions. The number reached over 500 Android apps with a combined 100 million downloads. These apps are said to distribute spyware to the users and pose security threats.

VIA: Lookout