The OnePlus 7 Pro may be all set to rival the Huawei P30 Pro and the OPPO F11 Pro. By that we mean when it comes to imaging. OPPO started the 10x zoom lens and Huawei followed with the 5x zoom tech. OPPO and OnePlus are under the same company so they can use the same technology. The latest teaser shared on Twitter tells us to “get closer to the action”. It may not be always possible but the next-gen OnePlus phone can give you the same results. Specifically, the OnePlus 7 Pro launching on May 14 will be able to do just that–get closer.

Sample photos have been posted on Twitter by the OnePlus team. The Pro version of the upcoming OnePlus 7 has been revealed to us since early this month when we said it will arrive with 5G connectivity and a special display.

The OnePlus 7 Pro was already teased with three cams, including a 48MP lens. There may be a pop-up selfie camera and we’ll know when official launch is over.

Here are the zoomed-in photos:

The OnePlus 7 Series will ‘Go Beyond Speed’. The new phone/s will be fast and smooth. The smartphone has been a favorite topic the past few months and just yesterday, we learned OnePlus 7 Pro’s OLED display is DisplayMate’s latest winner.

We shared with you what we know so far: triple rear cameras, the leaked European prices, 5G, and a special display. We’ve also seen several image renders and a 360-video of the flagship killer.

See individual images below:

OnePlus’ 5G Apps program has begun so we’re expecting the device will be 5G-ready. It may not have wireless charging yet. Don’t expect any notch or camera hole either. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered 5G phone may cost more not that expensive. Check out those OnePlus 7 Pro Cases Olixar on MobileFun and have a glimpse of the phones.