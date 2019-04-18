OnePlus is scheduled to announce a new flagship Android phone. As early as November last year, we’ve been hearing discussions about the next-gen OnePlus device after the OnePlus 6T. We’re still not sure if it would implement 5G technology but we’re already certain it will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which offers 5G support. There could be a OnePlus 7 5G model but it would be more expensive. The more advanced features are expected to make the 5G phone cost more.

The OnePlus 7 phone is expected to show NO notch or camera-hole as per some live images provided. It may also not have wireless charging yet.

Specs and pricing have been listed on a retailer’s website. Features revealed are as follows: 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Adreno 640 GPU, 48MP + 20MP + 5MP triple rear camera system, 16MP pop-up selfie shooter, 128GB or 256GB storage, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and a 44W super-fast dash charging-capable 4000mAh batter. As with most OnePlus smartphones, it will run on OxygenOS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Over on Twitter, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau himself (@petelau2007), shared the good news. A new product from OnePlus will be available.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful – I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

The video teaser shows a hidden device. The shape of the phone, or at least the top and side edge, appear to be a number ‘7’. Lau said it will “unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth”.

So it’s going to be fast and really smooth. We understand speed but not sure about how the smartphone will be smooth. It has something to do with both hardware and software. We’re guessing a really smooth system performance but we’ll see.

It could also be referring to 5G speed. As we all know, the company has announced the OnePlus 5G Apps program. The 5G tech is really fast so imagine the possibilities. Those future 5G apps may require data speed but we’re hoping the OnePlus 7 could handle them.