It’s never too early for rumors especially for OnePlus. The Chinese OEM is advanced when it comes to planning and to be honest, this isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the OnePlus 7. We were only recently introduced to the OnePlus 6T but before that, there was an idea the company may be skipping the 6T and go straight to 7. Of course, it didn’t happen and now we’re back to leaks and speculations. The next-gen OnePlus will be announced in the first half of 2019 and we’re looking forward to what new innovation and technology the brand will introduce.

OnePlus may not be able to implement 5G on the OnePlus 7 but a 5G phone will definitely be announced next year. We’re assuming it will be the OnePlus 7T or whatever the company wants to call it since it is said to be announced at the MWC 2019.

The 5G technology is something the consumers are expecting on the new Android phones due next year. If not a foldable-flexible display, in-display fingerprint sensor, or multiple cameras, we’re rooting for 5G connectivity. The mobile Internet technology is expected to be widely available after years of research and development.

Back in June, we noted OnePlus would be releasing a 5G phone with a US carrier in the future. The OnePlus team has worked with T-Mobile as an exclusive partner in the United States. We’re guessing it will also be T-Mobile next year.

It’s not clear if the OnePlus 5G smartphone will be high-end but if that’s the case, then the premium flagship with 5G will be even more expensive. OnePlus can make a mid-range with 5G that will be affordable. Let’s wait and see.

