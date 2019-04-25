The OnePlus 7 Pro will officially launch on May 14. The day will be all about OnePlus telling us to ‘Go Beyond Speed’. The special event will happen in New York at Pier 94, 11 AM (EDT). We’re looking forward to that day but we know more information, images, and teasers will go public in the coming days and weeks. The Android community already knows a lot about the next-gen premium flagship from OnePlus. Its Pro variant will have three rear cameras, a special display, and 5G support.

A 48MP lens is included in the three rear camera setup. OnePlus 7 Pro Cases from Olixar appeared on Mobile Fun already, giving us a glimpse of the flagship device.

We know the upcoming OnePlus 7 phone will be really fast and smooth as a flagship killer. Those photos leaked on Weibo mean an impending launch.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also expected to have 5G support so we can consider it as a 5G phone, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. When it comes to pricing, a source revealed the European prices for two variants. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage OnePlus 7 Pro will cost €749 which is roughly $759 in the US. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model is €819 ($829).

No information on the price of the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. Color options includeNebula Blue, Almond, and Mirror Grey.

Here is a rundown of the OnePlus 7 Pro specs we know so far: 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, fast screen unlock, Adreno 640 GPU, 16MP pop-up selfie shooter, 48MP + 20MP + 5MP triple rear cameras, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, 6GB/8GB or 12GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery with 44W Dash charging technology. The phone will run on Oxygen OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie.