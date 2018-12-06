There is no mystery surrounding Qualcomm and its new Snapdragon 855 processor but we were confused at first because we were calling it the Snapdragon 8150. As it turned out, the name Snapdragon 855 is still the official name. The company isn’t making a name change yet. We told you already all the details you should know as the new chipset promises to open doors for new mobile experiences. After everything we presented about the Snapdragon 8150, we’re certain now it is really the Snapdragon 855.

A couple of weeks ago, we noted how the Moto Z4 may be equipped with Snapdragon 8150 and 5G Moto Mod support. We believe it’s happening but the first commercial phone to receive the premium Snapdragon chipset is the 2019 OnePlus flagship phone.

We’re assuming it will be the OnePlus 7 unless the Chinese OEM skips a number. We don’t have many details but the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor boasts a 4th generation multi-core AI Engine, as well as, a new computer vision ISP.

OnePlus 2019 flagship may support 5G. It’s not impossible because the Snapdragon 855 can support the mobile technology. OnePlus 5G Lab already made some tests with the new chipset and with mobile carrier EE.

In Europe, expect EE to bring more 5G devices and services ahead of the competition. Specifically, the OnePlus flagship with Snapdragon 855 will be the first ever 5G phone in the region.

Some of the first 5G-enabled cities are as follows: Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, London, Birmingham, and Manchester. More will be added to the list later: Bristol, Coventry, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Sheffield.

VIA: SlashGear