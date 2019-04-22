Another week, another round of leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 7. The phone series has been a hot topic since last year, the first time we heard the phone wouldn’t implement 5G tech yet. A 5G phone variant may still be on the horizon especially since it will run on a Snapdragon 855 chipset which offers 5G support. The OnePlus 7 5G model is expected to be pricey but not that expensive. One thing we know for sure will happen: a OnePlus 7 Pro will also be available.

OnePlus 7 Pro photos were leaked on Weibo which meant an impending launch. Just last week, phone cases of the OnePlus 7 Pro from Olixar appeared on Mobile Fun. It’s another evidence a Pro variant will be ready because almost, always, early sightings on Mobile Fun turn out to be true.

Other OnePlus 7 renders also show images for the Pro variant. We know both phones will be really fast and smooth and will officially launch next month. More image renders and 360-video have appeared, showing us the new phones could be flagship killers with OnePlus 5G apps and the absence of a notch or camera hole.

The latest leak we learned has something to do with the cameras of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Max J. of Samsung Mobile News shared the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a three rear camera system. It will include 48MP main lens, an 8MP Telephoto lens with 3x zoom and F/2.4 aperture, and a 16MP Ultra-Wide Lens with F/2.2 aperture.

Details are still unconfirmed but the triple rear camera can be expected. Rumor has it the Pro variant will boast an Adreno 640 GPU, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 16MP pop-up selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery plus 44W Dash charging tech. The idea of a pop-up selfie shooter is new from OnePlus but definitely not a new design.