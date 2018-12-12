The 5G technology is highly anticipated to be widely available in 2019. Next year, we’ll get to see more in-screen fingerprint sensors, foldable phones, and 5G-enabled devices. We have to thank the tech giants and OEMs for implementing 5G support and for carriers for making 5G networks accessible not only in the US and South Korea but also in key markets. The Snapdragon 855 was designed to offer 5G support and one of the many first phones to have it is the OnePlus 7.

It’s not confirmed if the OnePlus 7 will be the first 5G phone but we want it to be part of the list. However, last month, we learned OnePlus 7 wouldn’t implement 5G technology yet but a 5G phone will be ready next year.

If such happens, then the OnePlus 7 5G model will be more expensive. That sounds promising but it could be really pricey. Now we’ve got information the 5G phone won’t be that expensive. It won’t be the OnePlus 7 either so don’t expect a Q1 reveal.

OnePlus is hinting on a May arrival. The OnePlus 5G smartphone will not cost much but will be just another regular but improved offering. It may be $200 to $300 more than the current price of the $550 OnePlus 6T so it could be from $850-$900–expensive depending on who you’ll ask.

The company has always been known for tech innovations, ready to compete with Huawei and Samsung. The two have been going head-to-head for years and we believe next year will be intense. OnePlus perhaps wants to take advantage by rolling out more affordable options. If that’s the case, then it will only challenge Huawei because its phones are still way lower-priced compared Samsung’s.

The OnePlus 5G phone will be powered by Snapdragon 855. That makes it one of the first few Qualcomm SD 855-powered phones.

VIA: CNET