The latest premium smartphone offering from ASUS is the ROG Phone 2. The second-iteration of the ultimate gaming phone is said to be more powerful than the original version. ASUS decided to bring a phone to the mix of its ROG line last year and so far, the market has been receptive. Several OEMs have also followed with their own gaming smartphones. The Taiwanese tech giant has already introduced the second-gen simply called the ROG Phone II. The device was officially announced recently at the IFA 2019.

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition comes with premium specs like the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset from Qualcomm, 2.96GHz CPU, Cat 20 4G LTE download speed (faster up to 2Gbps), max of 12GB of RAM, 1TB UFS 3.0 ROM, 6000mAh with 30W ROG HyperCharge support. The ultimate gaming experience is made possible by the 120Hz/1ms AMOLED display, 49ms touch latency, Dual Surrounding Vibration technology, AirTrigger II technology, and front-facing stereo speakers.

The device also comes with a large 6.59-inch screen with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS and boasts a dual rear camera system (48 MP + 13 MP) and a 24MP selfie camera. The ROG Phone II can support 60fps gameplay. ASUS has posted a long list of games that support 60fps. Earlier, we learned Tencent Games would be releasing “Under the One Man” on the ROG Phone 2.

The following games will be listed on Google Play Store. All of them can reach 120fps:

• 1945 Air Forces

• Ace Force: Joint Combat, Airline Commander – a real flight experience, Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Oddysey, Armajet, Assassins Creed Rebellion, Auto Chess

• Badland Brawl, Ballz, Ballz Bounce Puzzle, Batman: The Enemy Within, Battlelands Royale, Bendy in Nightmare Run, Blade Bound: Hack and Slash of Darkness Action RPG, Bleach Brave Souls, Boggle With Friends: Word Game, Bombastic Brothers, Breakneck, Bullet Force, Bullet League

• Card Thief, CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, Chameleon Run, Chicken Jump, Chilly Snow, Cover Fire, CSR Racing 2

• DARIUSBURST -SP-, Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter, Dead Trigger 2, Deer Hunter 2018, Deus Ex Go, Dokdo, Don’t Starve, Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Dub Dash, Durango: Wild lands

• Epic Battle Simulator, Epic Battle Simulator 2, Eternium

• Falling Ballz, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition, Flaming Core, Frag Pro Shooter, FZ9 Timeshift

• Gear.Club – True Racing, Golf Clash , Golf Star, Grimvalor , Groove Coaster 2, Grow Kingdom

• Hill Climb 2, Hitman Go, Injustice 2, Into the Dead

• King Of Sails : Royal Navy

• Lara Croft Go, Lara Croft: Relic Run, Legendary: Game of Heroes, Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure

• Man or Vampire, Marvel Contest of Champions, MaskGun Multiplayer FPS, Minecraft, Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival, Mini Metro, Modern OPS, Mortal Kombat

• Nonstop Knight 2

• Oddmar, OK Golf

• Pac-Man, Pac-Man 256, PAC-MAN Pop, Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox, Perfect Slices, Pinout – 70fps, Pixel Gun 3D, Plague Inc, Pumped BMX 3

• Rayman Adventures, Real Racing 3, Rebel Inc, Riptide GP: Renegade, Rocket Sky, Rope Hero

• Sandballs, Shadow Fight 2, Shadow Fight 3, Shadowgun: Legends, Shadowmatic, Shining Force Classics, Skullgirls, Sky Force Reloaded, Sonic Dash, Sonic Dash 2, Sonic the Hedgehog Classic, Soul Knight, Space Armada: Galaxy Wars, Space Commander, Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game, Stick War: Legacy, Streets of Rage 2 Classic, Subdivision Infinity, Subway Surfers, Summoners War, Super Samurai Rampage

• Temple Run 2, The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery, Toon Blast, Traffic Rider, Trials Frontier

• UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting

• Vainglory, Vendetta Online

• Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf , Wonder Tactics, WWE: Champions 2019

Heart Star will run on 65fps while Star Forces: Space Shooter and SimCity BuildIt will do 70fps. Zen Pinball and Robot Warfare will reach 100fps.