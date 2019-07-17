The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is due anytime soon. Last month, we said the phone will offer a 120Hz display experience. The new gaming phone will also use the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The follow-up to last year’s ASUS ROG Phone is said to be powered by 12GB of RAM as per a recent sighting on Geekbench. Any product hitting benchmarks is said to be unveiled soon. We’re probably looking at a July 23 announcement in China but some units are believed to be already in the hands of several reviewers .

The upcoming gaming phone is known as ASUS_I001DC on the NCC, Wi-Fi Alliance, and CCC. It’s almost ready with Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM, and the latest Android 9 Pie. It will definitely arrive with a 120Hz and almost bezel-less display so don’t expect a notch.

ASUS’ new phone will come with the 30W fast-charging feature, up to 2.96GHz clock speeds, and 15% better GPU performance. When it comes to pricing, we know it may be more expensive compared to the Nubia Red Magic and Black Shark. We don’t have a list of the specs but they should be decent enough for a gaming phone.

The smartphone also appeared on Weibo mentioning some minor details. The decision to use Snapdragon 855+ is smart because that’s what most gaming phone needs—more speed and more optimized performance. We already noted how the new Qualcomm chipset will be better. It’s been optimized for an ultimate gaming experience.

The ASUS ROG Phone 2‘s hands-on images have also been leaked. We can see a larger forehead with the cameras and a flash plus the earpiece. The phone is in the works and may be out next quarter.

You may want to check out the previous ASUS ROG Gaming Phone Teardown Video so you’ll know what could be inside. It is one robust phone, ready for rough use and serious gaming so we’re interested to know how the follow-up model will be better. Let’s wait and see.