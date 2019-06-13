It has been over a year since the ASUS ROG Phone was first announced by the Taiwanese tech giant. Some people are saying it’s the mobile gaming phone we deserve while others are saying it’s an overkill. Different variants are available and ready with different mobile gaming accessories. We have no idea how the ASUS ROG Gaming Phone did in the market but it passed a Durability Test although with a little bend. We still haven’t done a comprehensive review but reports of a second-gen model are already surfacing.

Asus ROG Phone 2 is said to be in the works. It may be out next quarter as we’re no longer expecting a Q2 release. The gaming phone category is relatively new so ASUS has an advantage over other brands.

ASUS has a few rivals already but its team-up with Tencent Games may help sell more ROG Phone units. The next-gen ROG device will be more special with the 120Hz screen which is already a feature of the Razer Phone and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium albeit hidden. Other gaming phones like the Nubia Red Magic 3 and the OnePlus 7 Pro only have 90Hz screens.

Tencent Games and ASUS will be releasing “Under the One Man” on the ROG Phone 2. It’s the first to use the increased refresh rate. Other exclusive games will also be available in the near future.

When it comes to specs, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and maximum of 12GB RAM. Since it’s a gaming phone, it’s highly possible it will also come with a cooling mechanism. Design-wise, ASUS may retain the original design with some tweaks and added accent.

The launch may happen next month. The first ROG Phone was introduced in June last year. We’re still in the same month but we doubt if ASUS is ready.