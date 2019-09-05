The Asus ROG Phone 2 has been highly anticipated ever since we first heard it would offer a 120Hz display experience. The device is also said to take advantage of the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and may run on up to 12GB of RAM. It sounded the new ASUS gaming phone will be very powerful. And true enough, the new-gen ASUS ROG Phone 2 II is more powerful than ever. If the original version was described as an overkill then this one is way worse but in a great way.

The new ASUS ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition is the more high-end version. It’s ultra-powerful with 1TB UFS 3.0 ROM, faster Cat 20 4G LTE download speed (up to 2Gbps), Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 2.96GHz CPU, and a 6000mAh battery with 30W ROG HyperCharge tech. As we mentioned earlier, this gaming phone comes with a 120Hz/1ms AMOLED display and 49ms touch latency for an ultimate gaming experience. To add to the experience, there is the Dual Surrounding Vibration technology, front-facing stereo speakers, and AirTrigger II technology.

In the camera department, we only know there is a 48MP camera ready to take premium quality photos. Price is set at around €1,199 ($1,323). The regular ASUS ROG Phone 2 will cost €899 ($992) when it’s released this month. The higher-end variant will be out in October.

ASUS also proudly announced the ASUS VivoWatch SP. The smartwatch features health and fitness tracking, insights, exercise goals, ECG and PPG sensors, and ASUS HealthAI technology. It’s ideal for those who want to seriously monitor and track their health and lifestyle. The usual health sensors are there: pulse O2 level, heart rate, blood pressure, stress level, and autonomic nerve activity index (ANS).

The ASUS VivoWatch SP comes with a built-in GPS sensor for tracking outdoor workouts. The phone connects with the ASUS HealthConnect mobile app so you can track your stats, maps, speed, duration, and distance. Pace coaching is also very helpful as it can monitor the user’s speed.

Other features include a built-in altimeter and a pulse O2 monitor. The smartwatch is swim-proof (up to 50 meters) while battery can last up to 14 days on normal usage.