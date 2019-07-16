ASUS is working on a follow-up to the ROG Phone. The gaming smartphone that was launched June last year was described as the mobile gaming phone we deserve. It could be overkill but it actually worked for avid mobile gamers. A year later, information about the Asus ROG Phone 2 started surfacing. We noted that it could be out next quarter and may be ready to offer a 120Hz display experience. It could be introduced in Taiwan anytime soon with a China launch to follow.

Details are scarce but we believe the next-gen ROG Phone will be more powerful than ever. Now we’re learning the device will beat the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in using the next premium chipset from Qualcomm. The Note 10 will be powered by an Exynos chip and a Snapdragon 855 but the ASUS ROG Phone 2 will already rely on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. The newly announced mobile chip is focused more on gaming with optimized features, faster graphics, and speedier CPU performance.

It makes sense that ASUS has decided to use the Snapdragon 855+ because the ROG Phone 2 is expected to be better and faster in many ways. Regular smartphone users may not notice the difference but hardcore gamers will know. This move makes the ASUS ROG Phone 2 to be the first gaming phone to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus in the market.

Samsung may also use the Snapdragon 855 Plus but the ASUS ROG Phone 2 could be announced very soon with market release happening later. This definitely means more power, better AMOLED display with HDR features, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. The design may be a bit different compared to the original ASUS ROG Phone but we’ll have to wait and see.

No other information has been provided. No word on availability and pricing but the Taiwanese tech is expected to make important details make public soon. Who’s excited for a new mobile gaming experience?