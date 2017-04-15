Lara Croft GO follows in the footsteps (pun intended) of the hugely successful Hitman GO puzzle game. And now Square Enix is updating the game with a new episode – all new puzzles to solve for those of you who have fallen in love with this puzzle-solving game.





Lara Croft GO is not your normal Tomb Raider game in that it utilizes the same puzzle gameplay in Hitman GO. Lara Croft will have use her wits and weapons to progress in the game. If you’ve tried the game out, the new update will be adding an episode to the game called “Mirror of Spirits”.

This new episode will have all new puzzles to solve in addition to the original game. “It’s been a real honor to develop a whole new chapter for Lara Croft GO,” said Antoine Routon, Technical Director & Lead Engineer at Square Enix Montréal. “We feel that veteran players will find the story chapter a new challenge, whilst it retains the spirit of the original Lara Croft GO.”

For the addition of this new episode, Lara Croft GO is now available with a minimum 40% discount and as much as 80% discount for a limited time only. Make sure you take advantage of this great offer.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store