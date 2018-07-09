Exactly a month from today, Samsung will be launching the new Galaxy Note 9. The Unpacked event is happening on August 9 which is weeks away from the IFA 2019. We’ve filled a number of pages discussing the next-gen Galaxy Note model already and we’re excited to confirm much of the details being featured here. We’re certain it won’t apply an under-display sensor and will only have a rear fingerprint reader. It will also arrive with a new and improved S Pen, Bixby 2.0, 6GB RAM, and Snapdragon 845 chipset.

More confirmations are coming our way as support pages were recently spotted. We know these are legit pages as we’re down to a month before the official launch. There may still be changes but most likely, the specs and features we’ve reported are almost final and official. We’re looking forward to the product launch happening in New York City next month.

Looking at the codes mentioned, we can gather the Note 9 will offer better connectivity with other Samsung devices view Samsung Kies and Smart Switch. Also known by its code SM-N960, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will arrive with Snapdragon and Exynos variants for the US and China. There’s two: the SM-N960FD Duos which is the Dual-SIM version and the SM-N950F which is the Exynos version.

As early as August 2017, we heard about the possibility of an under-display sensor but apparently, it’s not ready yet. Samsung filed for Galaxy Note 9 trademark last March.

We know the Note 9 will feature Bixby 2.0 and will run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It will also run on 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 chipset as listed on Geekbench. When specs speculation started back in April, we heard the phone which also received Chinese certification would be released early due to low Galaxy S9 sales. Then again, we heard it won’t be early because of one small, last minute change.

The Android community is expecting the Note 9 will be a worthy upgrade. We’ve seen a bunch of image renders. We heard everything we needed to know and it’s only a matter of time before the official announcement.

Samsung may also release a 512GB variant of the Galaxy Note 9 in some markets. It already hit the FCC together with the Galaxy Tab S4. As for the Note 9 S Pen, it will be worth the upgrade because of the Bluetooth connectivity so we know it’s able to do more. Camera tech will be further improved with the implementation of the new Samsung ISOCELL Plus camera sensor.

More details were revealed by the S Pen, as well as, those screen protectors. The phablet will feature a dual camera setup still in horizontal orientation because of the battery. If you haven’t marked your calendars yet, please do. August 9 will be the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Key Specs (so far):



• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9810

• Display: 6.3-inch Super AMOLED, 1440 x 2960 pixel

• Dimensions: 160.5 X 74.8 X 8.6MM

• Battery: 3300mAh, Quick Charge 4.0

• RAM: 6GB or 8GB

• Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB

• Cam: Dual 12MP with f/1.7, 26mm, 1/2.5, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, LED flash, 2x optical zoom

• Others: Iris scanner, accelerometer, proximity, gyro, barometer, compass, heart rate, SpO2, S PEN, Bixby 2.0

VIA: SlashGear