Google is scheduled to launch the new Pixel 3 series phones in less than a month. On October 9, the tech giant will be unveiling this year’s Pixel and Pixel XL. We already know they will be called the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL after all the speculations and leaks available and being released the past few weeks. As early as April, we heard of this idea as the Google Pixel 3 was shown off in an Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

The third-gen Pixel is still going to have an XL variant according to some leaked details that showed us what we want to see. The AOSP didn’t give away much except for the fact the company started developing the device but as always, more details are being passed around all over the world, weeks before the official market announcement.

The Android community was told the Google Pixel 3 is going to make us drool or confused or both but we’re not sure how but we believe there will be mid-range and premium models. Yes, the mid-range Google Pixel still matters. It’s what people can afford in most markets.

Android is long overdue standard face recognition support and good thing Android Pie has it. This means the Pixel 3 will also have it.

Choose the size of your Pixel 3 or 3XL screens. The Pixel 3 XL leak reveals the larger phone will have a notch. It’s real and big and its back will be fully glass.

More Pixel 3 features were reported: Active Edge, wireless charging, improved facial recognition, and the idea the phone will be manufactured by Foxconn and not HTC. Pixel 3 and 3 XL renders also appeared with the notch and cameras. Meanwhile, the wireless charging which was removed from the Nexus 5X and 6P may be back according to a reference in the Google app beta pertaining to a Pixel Stand wireless charger.

The Pixel 3 XL is said to be available in white and will be chin-heavy. It was also sighted on a new tech benchmark site.

The Pixel 3 launch date will be October 9, not the traditional October 4. A Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing video was also made public last month and another video showed a large, notched display.

Rumor has it the Google Pixel 3 XL cameras will get updated Visual Core and Super Selfies. The Pixel 3 may also have dual selfie cameras.

We can expect more information to be teased before the ‘Made by Google’ event in New York City. A new Pixelbook aka the Pixelbook Nocturne with detachable keyboard may also be unveiled during the event. Don’t expect a Pixel Watch though.\

To review, here are the Pixel 3 specs we know so far: a 5.5-inch display, a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, dual 8MP selfie cameras, rear fingerprint sensor, 60Hz frame rate, partial glass panel, and a single rear cam. It won’t have a notch because only the Pixel 3 XL will.

Google just posted a teaser image online, showing a device with thin, green bezels. There is a possibility the Pixel 3/3XL will be out in Black, White, and Mint Green. A Google Store page shows a large ‘3’ in the middle which we definitely think refers to the Pixel 3.

TIP: Press the ‘G’ logo HERE and you will see the screen to change color.

SOURCE: Google, Google Store