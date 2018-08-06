In about a couple of months, we’ll get to see the new Google Pixel 3 phones. Just like last year, two Pixel phones will be revealed: the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The smartphones are already in the works and we’ve been hearing numerous details about the duo. The Pixel 3 is believed to make you drool or confused or both. The mid-range Google Pixel still matters and hopefully, the new Pixel phones will have the long overdue standard face recognition support.

The Pixel 3 was recently leaked according to ‘This Is Tech Today’. The YouTube vlogger highlighted Google’s accidental release of the Pixel 3 on Famebit. The Google-owned website is a leading marketplace for social media influencers and a posting related to the Pixel 3 was spotted.

The ad is asking for Canadian creators to promote the Google Pixel 3 that is launching on October 4. Based on the page, we can gather that the Google Pixel 3 phone is the next iteration of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The campaign is looking for creators based in Canada that are not Pixel users but may be willing to switch to the Google Pixel 3. The tech giant is asking that the creators or influencers use the phone and share their switching story.

Potential earnings may be up to $10,000. Deadline is in 50 days. If you’re part of the campaign, you are required to submit one video that contains what the process was like and how and why you did the switch.

The smartphone will be announced on the 4th of October. We don’t know why YouTube is looking only for Canadian creators.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launch date appears to be final. We’re looking forward to confirming the specs and details we’ve been hearing. As you already know, the white and chin-heavy Pixel 3 XL will be the bigger variant. It will have a bigger screen at 6.2-inches and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core. Other specs and features may include advanced AI capabilities, an LG-branded display, dual selfie cameras, a big notch in the middle, fully glass back, rear fingerprint scanner, 6GB or 8GB RAM, Active Edge squeeze, Wake Mode, wireless charging, and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Pixel 3 will have almost the same specs and features. Aspect ratio will only be 18:9 and there will only be single rear and single front-facing cameras. The screen will be 5.3-inches and will not have any notch.

The Google Pixel 3 series is said to be manufactured by Foxconn. Google may already own HTC but it won’t be making the Pixel for this year.

Wireless charging dock support is expected as evidenced by some mentions in Android P Beta 2.

VIA: This Is Tech Today