Google isn’t rolling out just the Pixel 3. The tech giant will still introduce a larger Pixel phone. The Pixel 3 XL is being prepped for release. The phone has been leaked already. We’ve seen details and renders. We learned it would probably be out in white and will be chin-heavy. The Pixel 3 XL will also feature a big notch and a full glass back. We hope to confirm all these details by October 4–the day when the Pixel 3 will launch as per ad on Famebit.

The latest evidence we saw was a post on Chinese benchmark Master Lu which is something like Geekbench and GFXbench. It’s relatively new but we can say the information presented are close to the leaks the past few weeks.

The post is in Chinese but we can gather the smartphone scored 212,778 on the benchmark. The phone is also said to run on 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 845 processor. Display aspect ratio is 18.5:9 with 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution.

When it comes to the phone design, the Google Pixel 3 XL is said to come in two-tone colors that will be evident on the rear panel. It won’t look very much different from the Pixel 2 XL but we can assume it will be better and faster.

Interestingly, there’s a rumor going around the Pixel 3 XL will only have one rear camera. There won’t be a dual cam setup. One of the few things we can confirm is the fact the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box. View full benchmark listing HERE.

VIA: Playfuldroid