Much has been said about the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL but we haven’t really talked about mobile photography. The last Pixel 2 duo delivered outstanding imaging performance so we can expect the next-gen models will offer even better features. With or without the notch, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will definitely be upgraded versions of their predecessors. The two are said to feature a new Visual Core chip, Super Selfies, single rear cam on the Pixel 3, notch of the Pixel 3 XL, and dual front cameras.

The dual selfie shooter delivers better selfies. Portrait Mode promises noticeably improved photos.

The official launch of the phones will be in October. That’s still a still less than two months away so expect related rumors and more leaks.

One rumor about the Pixel 3 XL tells us the camera app will feature the same face retouching feature. You can disable or enable the camera app. More selfie-focused functions will also be added.

There is no mention on what new camera sensors or resolution will be used on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL but we’re assuming they will be upgraded soon especially on the bigger variant. Interestingly, a recent benchmark shows an 8.1MP selfie sensor plus a 12.2MP rear camera.

Details are not confirmed yet but we’re looking forward to a second selfie camera. The rear camera may not have a secondary shooter because a new Visual Core chip can handle a camera software better and should be enough. The phone is also said to offer more than just HDR+ imaging features.

VIA: 9TO5Google