Pixel 3, 3 XL renders: no notch or camera left unturned

The next-gen Pixel smartphones are in the works. They’re almost ready as Google has been busy in preparing, certifying, and testing both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. As follow-up models to the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, these new phones are expected to be unveiled in Q4, around October as an annual tradition. They will run on Android P out of the box and will be out as new mid-range and premium devices. The XL variant will obviously be larger and will feature higher specs.

An AOSP first made us realize the Google Pixel 3 is under-development. More details were leaked and it was the first time we saw the glass panels meant for the two Android phones. We started imagining what we wanted to see on the devices and the Google Pixel 3 is said to make us drool or confused.

The mid-range Google Pixel is here to stay. It matters for many reasons and we don’t think the tech giant will ditch the phone to just focus on the premium model. Face recognition is expected to be a special feature and by the time of launch, Android P is said to support the technology.

Pixel 3 and 3XL screens will be better. Choose between one without a notch (Pixel 3) and one with a notch but bigger (Pixel 3 XL). The Pixel 3 XL’s notch is real and big and its back is full glass.

Google is adding more features to the Pixel 3 line. To review, the phone will feature Active Edge squeeze, wireless charging, Wake Mode, dual cameras on the Pixel 3 XL (unconfirmed), dual selfie cameras (rumor), a rear fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 18:9 and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Master Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer once again shared another set of rendered images exclusively published on My Smart Prices. For the gallery below, we can gather the Pixel 3 will only have one camera while the Google Pixel 3 XL may have two. The phone screens measure 6.1- and 6.5-inches, respectively.

Here are the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones:

We heard information the Google Pixel 3 phones will no longer be manufactured by HTC but by Foxconn. We’re curious as to why because Google already acquired HTC’s mobile division. The glass back is almost sure as shown by numerous evidences. The wireless charging is expected while Android P will make the new Pixel devices more powerful and feature-rich.

The dual camera system on either of the phones are unconfirmed but Google may be leaning towards not to because the Google Camera app is already good. It’s one of the best today and can still be improved with few more updates. As for a 3.5mm headphone jack, it’s actually missing so don’t expect to see one. The USB Type-C port may be enough.

