Along with the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is set to introduce new Galaxy tablets and the Fast Wireless Charger Duo sighted last week. We’re not sure if it will be unveiled during the Unpacked event August 9 or much later during the IFA in Berlin. It doesn’t matter when actually as we’re already certain the South Korean tech giant will be introducing this product. Rumor has it the wireless charger is now up for sale in Russia as the Wireless Charger Duo (N6100).

This isn’t merely a leak but reports say a Samsung showroom has released the charger in store with a price tag that reads 6,990 rubles. That’s about $112 in the United States so it’s a good price although we’re expecting something less inexpensive.

The Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Duo isn’t just for the Galaxy Note 9 and other Galaxy phones. The yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Watch can also be charged simultaneously with another compatible device. It also allows fast charging if you need quick juicing up.

The device offers a horizontal pad where the Galaxy Watch can sit while another pad stands vertically. We’re guessing this will beat Apple’s AirPower and other similar wireless and fast chargers.

Here are images of the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo as spotted in Russia:

The photos match what @Rquandt shared a few days ago. The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo model EP-P3100 is expected to be officially announced anytime soon.

VIA: Mobiltelefon.ru