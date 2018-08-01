The news is out that Samsung is facing a sort of mini-crisis, at least when it comes to their sales performance in the second quarter of 2018. It wasn’t really such a surprise given the rumored poor performance of the current flagship, the Galaxy S9 and the continued strength of cheaper Chinese brands in the market. But the Korean OEM is dusting off this news and is instead focusing on what they will be doing in the future in order to make sure this doesn’t happen again. And this includes releasing new devices in 2019 that will adopt “cutting edge technology and new form factors”.

Obviously, the company will not publicly dwell anymore on what went wrong for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ (privately that is probably a different matter). So what we’re hearing from them now are their plans in order to “reinforce” their competitiveness when it comes to hardware products. While they didn’t say exactly what those products are, we have been hearing rumors of at least two or three devices: the expected Samsung Galaxy S10, a Galaxy F, and a Galaxy X.

One of those devices is said to have the much discussed foldable display while one will be focused on gaming. There’s also a possibility that device is actually one and the same. The Galaxy S10, if it will be called that, would have to be something really special or at least a significant upgrade from the current flagship line. Probably one of the reasons why sales aren’t that great is that there really was no compelling reason for users to upgrade from their Galaxy S8 to the S9 since there were only very slight differences and there was nothing new, technology-wise.

But Samsung may have learned from their mistake as they referred to “cutting edge technology” in their future plans. This may include things like but not limited to augmented reality features, 3D facial mapping, and maybe an in-display fingerprint scanner. The “new form factor” may be referring to the aforementioned folding display, the patent which we’ve seen previously.

One thing that they have confirmed though is that the Galaxy Note 9 is indeed arriving earlier than their usual schedule of announcing and releasing the Note line. This is obviously for them to “expand sales” for their mobile phone business, which should hopefully translate into a better financial statement for the second half of the year.

VIA: SlashGear