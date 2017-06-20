We’re down to counting a few hours before the the official unveiling and before that happens, allow us to do a quick round-up of information we’ve heard so far. The OnePlus India team has shared ‘The Promise of 5‘ video to show us its customer service care. It was released after that teaser ad shown during a cricket tournament finals.

We’re curious to try the blue filter light on the refreshed OxygenOS and check out the enhanced audio recording, curved edges, dual camera setup, and seamless back. Technoblog earlier shared more exclusive details that we’ll later confirm.

Specs mentioned include the following: a 5.5-inch display screen, 1920 x 1080 pixels, ceramic-coated fingerprint reader, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB internal storage (dual-band UFS 2.1), and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge tech. The phone also recently popped up for pre-order and hit Geekbench and AnTuTu.

For the curious eyes, there’s a set of low light photos that looked promising and the latest OnePlus 5 wallpapers. We’ve got high hopes for this one since the Chinese OEM is said to have partnered with DxOMark for the image processing.

We’ve seen numerous teasers and leaks already and that time when its Geekbench score beat the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. The phone is also believed to have four color variants— Red, Gold, Black, and possibly Unicorn Gradient.

Yesterday, the smartphone was spotted unboxed already by an OPPO executive. Rishi Gurung allegedly managed to receive a OnePlus 5 early and shared some images online, giving us an early glimpse of the new flagship. We’re curious as to how the exec got the phone from a rival company but as it turns out, the photos belong to his friend. It just so happens that they are part of the same Facebook group.

The Dual Camera setup is there and the phone in the photos actually match those we’ve seen earlier. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement later.

