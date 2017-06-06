OnePlus 5 is not arriving on June 15 as earlier hinted on an internal mail but the highly anticipated flagship phone from the Chinese OEM will be launched on a different date. We said it might be unveiled on the 20th according to a Save The Date post. Now we’ve got confirmation that official launch will indeed be on June 20.

The OnePlus 5 Launch Live Event will happen at 12:00pm on June 20. The company website already shows an official teaser that says “Focus on What Matters”. So it doesn’t just want us to “Never Settle”. It now wants the people to just focus on what is important.

At this point, we’re clear with a few things like there is a OnePlus 5, it will be unveiled on June 5, and that it will feature a dual camera setup. We can also expect a WQHD display, 6GB RAM, and the latest Snapdragon 835 processor.

Some new images were sighted on Weibo of OnePlus 5 in two color options: black and violet. The back panel design looks different from the OnePlus 3 and 3T whose camera is placed at the center. This OnePlus 5 leaked image shows a dual rear camera system located at the upper left side of the back panel.

We’re interested about the violet version because this is the first time OnePlus is using a non-neutral color. June 20 is only less than two weeks from today so let’s wait and see. And yes, expect more “leaks” before D-Day.

Pop-up events will also be held in the following cities across Europe and the US this month:

• Amsterdam – Daily Paper Bilderdijkstraat, June 21, 6:00 PM

• Berlin – LNFA at Budapester Street, June 21, June 6:00 PM

• London – TBA

• New York – Meatpacking District, June 2O, June 7:00 PM

• Paris – colette: at Re Saint Honore, June 21, 11:00 AM

SOURCE: OnePlus