We’re expecting OnePlus to unveil the next flagship smartphone sometime next month which means we still have a few weeks to gather more speculations and leaked images. The next-gen phone was leaked in Weibo over the weekend after being sighted on Geekbench. We also saw the design sketches that gave us an idea about the dual cameras and ceramic part.

A teaser popped up as well after we learned about the possibility of a seamless back. More related information are expected to be revealed as this latest sighting on AnTuTu tells us that the next model will definitely have 16MP cameras.

Listed on AnTuTu is a OnePlus A5000 phone that runs Android 7.1.1, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Adreno 540 GPU, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 6GB RAM, and a 64GB onboard storage. It’s not clear though if the 16MP and 16MP will be for the front and rear cams or for the dual rear camera system. But if we are to check previous AnTuTu sightings, the ’16MP + 16MP’ detail is written to describe the front and rear shooters. However, we’ve been saying the phone will take advantage of the dual camera systemso there is a possibility.

Other features we know so far include the Oxygen OS on top of the Nougat platform, curved back design, speaker, mic, USB port, and a headphone jack. Let’s just wait and see for the official announcement and perhaps more leaks and rumors in the coming weeks.

VIA: Weibo