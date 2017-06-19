We’ve already started our countdown to the official unveiling of the OnePlus 5. The company still wants us to ‘Never Settle’ and is promising that the next flagship phone will be better than ever. It was recently shown off in a teaser ad in India and on Twitter, giving us a glimpse of the blue light filter and refreshed OxygenOS. More details are being revealed before the launch tomorrow.

So far, here are the specs we know: 5.5-inch display screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB onboard storage, 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge, fingerprint scanner, 20MP (f/2.6) and 16MP (f/1.7 aperture) dual camera system, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G/LTE. The phone also popped up for pre-order recently and has reached Geekbench and AnTutu already.

In about a couple of days, India will receive the smartphone as an Amazon Exclusive. But before June 22 happens, OnePlus India has released a video that shows off the company’s customer care services.

OnePlus’ tells the consumers “The Promise of 5”. The OEM said a number of positive things that will make you want the next flagship phone especially if you’ve tried previous models. The OnePlus team offers the best-in-class experience for owners because of a number of reasons. For one, you can enjoy a one-off quick repair at any service center. If you can’t go to the shop, you can set a time for free pickup and drop service.

If you need to have the phone repaired, you can check the price of the parts up front. When you get inside any of the world-class service centers, you will be greeted by the friendly staff.

OnePlus India noted that customers are usually tech savvy. They’re the ones who can enjoy a seamless ownership experience without any intervention.

The Promise of 5 again are as follows: Convenience, Transparency, Experience, Empowerment, and Trust.

SOURCE: OnePlus