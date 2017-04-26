So we’re not hearing a whole lot about the OnePlus 5 yet – which if you didn’t know, is the next OnePlus “flagship killer” after the decision to skip the number 4 in the series. We’ve only heard this and that, but no solid information yet. Until this – which is groundbreaking for OnePlus if true. A leaked image shows that OnePlus may be jumping on the dual camera bandwagon for the OnePlus 5.

We all know what OnePlus did on the OnePlus 3T – they matched the main 16MP camera with a front-facing camera of the same quality. And while the camera on the 3T seems ok, we absolutely adore the higher color accuracy and starker contrast coming from dual camera phones like the Huawei P10 Plus and the iPhone 7 Plus. This is why the leaked image of a purported OnePlus 5 render from India Today does not surprise us. It shows a seamless back – less the antenna lines – and voila! A dual camera setup.

India Today claims its sources as “people who have seen the phone and have possibly worked on the OnePlus 5”, so put that as a strong source. As for other specs, there are only rumors, but one can guess intelligently. Flagships are launching with the Snapdragon 835, so it will most likely be that. It will have at least 6GB RAM, and rumors point to as much as 8GB. Users are also hoping they bump up the quality of the screen to either 2K or 4K resolution.

So what do you think about this? We love it, if you must ask. The black color is absolutely handsome as well, and if they sell it in Midnight Black, we’re completely sold. We’re not placing too much hope on the screen upgrade, but it may happen.

SOURCE: India Today